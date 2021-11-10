Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) Holdings Cut by Ibex Wealth Advisors

Ibex Wealth Advisors decreased its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF (NYSEARCA:PGX) by 1.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 218,369 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,601 shares during the quarter. Ibex Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Invesco Preferred ETF were worth $3,345,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wagner Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco Preferred ETF by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,420 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 670 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 6.0% in the 2nd quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $191,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Oak Family Advisors LLC now owns 38,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. now owns 17,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC grew its stake in Invesco Preferred ETF by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 18,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 760 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:PGX traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $15.08. The stock had a trading volume of 8,387 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,084,789. Invesco Preferred ETF has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $15.37. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.13.

The PowerShares Preferred Portfolio (Fund) is based on The BofA Merrill Lynch Core Fixed Rate Preferred Securities Index (Index). The Fund normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in securities that comprise the Index. The Index is designed to replicate the total return of a diversified group of investment-grade preferred securities.

