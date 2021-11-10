Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) Hits New 1-Year High at $162.19

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $162.19 and last traded at $161.66, with a volume of 17730 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $161.29.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $155.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.75.

Get Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. RFG Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.1% during the second quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.3% in the second quarter. Wambolt & Associates LLC now owns 22,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,391,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 6,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. KWB Wealth increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.4% in the second quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 18,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Potomac Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% in the third quarter. New Potomac Partners LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares in the last quarter.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

Further Reading: What is Net Asset Value (NAV)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.