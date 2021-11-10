Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

Investcorp Credit Management BDC (NASDAQ:ICMB) issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Investcorp Credit Management BDC had a negative net margin of 8.67% and a positive return on equity of 8.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.20 EPS.

Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $5.68. 161,853 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 51,431. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 3.70 and a current ratio of 3.70. Investcorp Credit Management BDC has a fifty-two week low of $3.46 and a fifty-two week high of $6.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $81.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41 and a beta of 2.41. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.47 and its 200-day moving average is $5.75.

Get Investcorp Credit Management BDC alerts:

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.56%. Investcorp Credit Management BDC’s payout ratio is presently -352.92%.

In other news, major shareholder Cyrus Capital Partners, L.P. sold 399,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.27, for a total value of $2,503,046.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICMB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 14,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 0.10% of Investcorp Credit Management BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.38% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICMB shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Raymond James downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Investcorp Credit Management BDC from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Investcorp Credit Management BDC

Investcorp Credit Management BDC, Inc operates as a closed-end investment fund. The company was founded in February, 2012 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Featured Article: Why investors pay attention to retained earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Investcorp Credit Management BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.