Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) Declares Dividend Increase – $18.46 Per Share

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) announced a None dividend on Monday, November 8th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a dividend of 18.46 per share by the insurance provider on Wednesday, December 15th. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from Investors Title’s previous None dividend of $15.44.

Investors Title has increased its dividend payment by 30.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 2 consecutive years.

Shares of NASDAQ ITIC traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $233.95. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,511. Investors Title has a one year low of $140.25 and a one year high of $235.99. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $191.20. The company has a market cap of $443.10 million, a PE ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 0.97.

Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The insurance provider reported $7.63 earnings per share for the quarter. Investors Title had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 20.51%. The company had revenue of $81.42 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Investors Title stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Investors Title (NASDAQ:ITIC) by 60.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.05% of Investors Title worth $176,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 40.94% of the company’s stock.

About Investors Title

Investors Title Co operates as a holding company, which engages in the issuance of residential and commercial title insurance. It provides tax-deferred real property exchange services through its subsidiaries, Investors Title Exchange Corporation (ITEC) and Investors Title Accommodation Corporation (ITAC); investment management and trust services to individuals, trusts and other entities through its subsidiary Investors Trust Company (Investors Trust); and management services to title insurance agencies through its subsidiary, Investors Title Management Services (ITMS).

