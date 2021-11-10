Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) Price Target Lowered to $25.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) had its target price decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $35.00 to $25.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an equal weight rating on the medical research company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Invitae from $38.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Invitae in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Invitae from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Invitae from $41.00 to $40.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Benchmark raised Invitae from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $35.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $39.44.

Shares of NYSE NVTA opened at $20.53 on Tuesday. Invitae has a 1 year low of $20.49 and a 1 year high of $61.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a PE ratio of -6.18 and a beta of 1.71. The company’s 50-day moving average is $28.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 12.30 and a quick ratio of 12.08.

Invitae (NYSE:NVTA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, November 7th. The medical research company reported ($0.91) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.22). Invitae had a negative net margin of 149.68% and a negative return on equity of 26.29%. The firm had revenue of $114.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $126.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Invitae will post -2.79 EPS for the current year.

In related news, General Counsel Thomas Brida sold 14,438 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total transaction of $367,013.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean E. George sold 16,986 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.42, for a total value of $431,784.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,029 shares of company stock worth $2,133,771. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth about $28,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Invitae by 729.6% during the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 912 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in Invitae by 61.6% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,212 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invitae in the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Montag A & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Invitae by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. Montag A & Associates Inc. now owns 1,803 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invitae Company Profile

Invitae Corp. engages in the provision of genetic information into mainstream medical practice. It includes comprehensive panels for hereditary conditions in cancer, cardiology, neurology, pediatric, and rare diseases. The company was founded by Randal W. Scott and Sean E. George on January 13, 2010 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

