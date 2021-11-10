Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $35.17

Shares of Iowa First Bancshares Corp. (OTCMKTS:IOFB) passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $35.17 and traded as high as $40.79. Iowa First Bancshares shares last traded at $40.79, with a volume of 811 shares traded.

The firm has a market capitalization of $45.52 million, a PE ratio of 16.93 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.12.

About Iowa First Bancshares (OTCMKTS:IOFB)

Iowa First Bancshares Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of general commercial banking services through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following portfolio segments: Commercial and Industrial; Commercial Real Estate Owner Occupied; Commercial Real Estate Nonowner Occupied; Agriculture; Residential Real Estate, and Consumer and Other.

