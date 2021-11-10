iQIYI (IQ) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties that wish to register for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iQIYI alerts:

Shares of IQ stock opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. iQIYI has a 12 month low of $7.22 and a 12 month high of $28.97. The company has a market capitalization of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $11.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on IQ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reaffirmed a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Further Reading: QQQ ETF

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.