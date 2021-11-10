iQIYI (IQ) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) will be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, November 17th. Analysts expect iQIYI to post earnings of ($0.32) per share for the quarter. iQIYI has set its Q3 2021 guidance at EPS.Persons that are interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

iQIYI (NASDAQ:IQ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by $0.03. iQIYI had a negative net margin of 17.88% and a negative return on equity of 67.59%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. On average, analysts expect iQIYI to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get iQIYI alerts:

NASDAQ IQ opened at $8.20 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.56. iQIYI has a twelve month low of $7.22 and a twelve month high of $28.97. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of -7.59 and a beta of 0.81.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IQ. Citigroup cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $16.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, October 18th. UBS Group cut shares of iQIYI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $18.50 to $9.50 in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of iQIYI from $26.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 13th. OTR Global reissued a “positive” rating on shares of iQIYI in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of iQIYI from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.23.

About iQIYI

iQIYI, Inc engages in the provision of internet video streaming services. It operates a smart television streaming service and an entertainment-based social media platform, iQIYI Paopao. The firm also also distribute video content through third-party platforms. The company was founded by Yu Gong in November 2009 and is headquartered in Haidan District, China.

Read More: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for iQIYI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iQIYI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.