IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) Shares Sold by Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC

Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC trimmed its position in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV) by 32.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 281 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the period. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC’s holdings in IQVIA were worth $68,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Perennial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in IQVIA in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $29,000. Red Door Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $48,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in IQVIA by 90.4% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in IQVIA during the second quarter worth about $80,000. 87.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get IQVIA alerts:

Shares of IQV opened at $251.80 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $165.49 and a 12-month high of $265.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.10 billion, a PE ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.89.

IQVIA (NYSE:IQV) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 21st. The medical research company reported $2.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.05. IQVIA had a return on equity of 25.91% and a net margin of 5.67%. The firm had revenue of $3.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

IQV has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $269.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Argus increased their price objective on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 22nd. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $260.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of IQVIA from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.42.

IQVIA Profile

IQVIA Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry. It operates through the following segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions. Technology & Analytics Solutions segment provides mission critical information, technology solutions and real world solutions and services to the firm’s life science clients.

Recommended Story: What are gap-up stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IQV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV).

Receive News & Ratings for IQVIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQVIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.