ironSource (NYSE:IS) Reaches New 52-Week High at $13.21

ironSource Ltd. (NYSE:IS)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $13.21 and last traded at $12.83, with a volume of 26184 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $12.04.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on IS. BTIG Research assumed coverage on ironSource in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Monday, July 26th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Tigress Financial initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Friday, November 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on ironSource in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.83.

The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.25.

ironSource (NYSE:IS) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $135.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.80 million. As a group, analysts forecast that ironSource Ltd. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new position in ironSource in the second quarter valued at about $187,956,000. Baupost Group LLC MA purchased a new stake in ironSource in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,066,000. Regents of The University of California acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 3rd quarter valued at $86,960,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of ironSource in the 2nd quarter valued at $63,525,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of ironSource during the 2nd quarter valued at $61,950,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

ironSource Ltd. operates a business platform for app developers and telecom operators. Its platforms include Sonic solution suite that supports developers to launch, monetize, and scale their apps and games by providing solutions for app discovery, user growth, content monetization, analytics, and publishing; and Aura solution suite, which allows telecom operators to enrich the device experience by creating new engagement touchpoints that deliver relevant content for their users across the entire lifecycle of the device.

