iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,197,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,597,566 shares.The stock last traded at $114.83 and had previously closed at $115.74.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 6.3% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 10,347,195 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,192,204,000 after purchasing an additional 612,913 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,481,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $402,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,684,580 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 93.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,478,389 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $401,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,679,727 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 35.6% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,734,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $315,855,000 after purchasing an additional 717,898 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.2% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,392,393 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $275,650,000 after purchasing an additional 95,379 shares in the last quarter.

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

