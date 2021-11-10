iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) saw unusually-high trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 1,197,393 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 84% from the previous session’s volume of 7,597,566 shares.The stock last traded at $114.83 and had previously closed at $115.74.
The business has a fifty day moving average price of $115.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $115.69.
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 5th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.081 per share. This is an increase from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.85%.
About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF)
iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.
