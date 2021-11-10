iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) Shares Purchased by WealthPLAN Partners LLC

WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:ESGU) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,333 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,356 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF were worth $2,274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10,428.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,195,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $144,201,000 after purchasing an additional 14,060,945 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 42,399,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,175,093,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083,482 shares during the period. Bank of Italy raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 155.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 2,068,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,725,000 after purchasing an additional 1,259,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,089,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,288,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,204,967 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF by 14.2% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,202,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,592,000 after purchasing an additional 772,712 shares during the period.

iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF stock opened at $106.76 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $102.71 and its 200-day moving average is $99.94. iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF has a 12 month low of $79.82 and a 12 month high of $107.91.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Monday, September 27th were issued a dividend of $0.319 per share. This is an increase from iShares ESG Aware MSCI USA ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th.

