iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) Sets New 12-Month High at $39.86

Shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF (NYSEARCA:EWC) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $39.86 and last traded at $39.78, with a volume of 8431 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $39.66.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.68.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 23.3% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,222,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,631,000 after acquiring an additional 231,080 shares in the last quarter. GenTrust LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. GenTrust LLC now owns 511,379 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,059,000 after buying an additional 12,361 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 202.4% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 63,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,367,000 after buying an additional 42,500 shares in the last quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $4,224,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Canada ETF by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,469,927 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $54,785,000 after purchasing an additional 178,356 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Canada ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Canada Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Canadian market, as measured by the MSCI Canada Index (the Index).

