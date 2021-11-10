iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) Shares Down 0.3%

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NYSEARCA:EMXC) traded down 0.3% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $61.98 and last traded at $62.07. 229,445 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 4% from the average session volume of 221,148 shares. The stock had previously closed at $62.24.

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $61.63.

