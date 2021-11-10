iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM) Hits New 1-Year High at $446.83

iShares North American Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:IGM)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $446.83 and last traded at $445.67, with a volume of 9903 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $443.30.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $422.27 and a 200 day moving average of $405.40.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 4.8% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,050 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $629,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in iShares North American Tech ETF during the first quarter worth about $650,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 2.7% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 49,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,889,000 after buying an additional 1,297 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 12.1% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 229,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $82,736,000 after buying an additional 24,779 shares during the period. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares North American Tech ETF by 61.6% during the first quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,403 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $8,445,000 after buying an additional 8,921 shares during the period.

iShares North American Tech ETF, formerly iShares S&P North American Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of the United States-traded technology companies, as represented by the S&P North American Technology Sector Index (the Index).

