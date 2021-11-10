iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 1,196,170 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 28,828,455 shares.The stock last traded at $23.20 and had previously closed at $22.53.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.26.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 401.5% in the second quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,023 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares in the last quarter. Capital Analysts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 422.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the third quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 140.9% in the second quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 1,795 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 1,050 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

