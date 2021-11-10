iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Stock Position Lifted by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 45.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,176 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,859 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 407 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $68,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $76,000. Finally, Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC lifted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 120.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sargent Bickham Lagudis LLC now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 426 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $154.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $150.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $149.26. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.74 and a 52 week high of $155.49.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

