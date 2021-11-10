Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Makes New $33,000 Investment in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 121 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SNPS. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 326.9% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 111 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 255.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Synopsys by 77.0% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 269 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $74,000 after buying an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Synopsys in the 2nd quarter valued at about $77,000. Institutional investors own 84.62% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider John F. Runkel, Jr. sold 4,238 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.00, for a total transaction of $1,411,254.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,058,934. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Roy Vallee sold 10,000 shares of Synopsys stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $334.00, for a total transaction of $3,340,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,419,826. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 333,637 shares of company stock valued at $105,479,027 over the last three months. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America cut shares of Synopsys from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $315.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 17th. HSBC restated an “average” rating on shares of Synopsys in a report on Thursday, August 26th. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $347.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Synopsys from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research report on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $349.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $326.67.

SNPS opened at $348.26 on Wednesday. Synopsys, Inc. has a 12-month low of $211.20 and a 12-month high of $348.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.11 billion, a PE ratio of 72.55, a P/E/G ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $320.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $288.84.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The semiconductor company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.03. Synopsys had a net margin of 18.48% and a return on equity of 15.03%. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.74 EPS. Synopsys’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys Company Profile

Synopsys, Inc engages in the provision of software products and consulting services in the electronic design automation industry. The firm operates through the following segments: Semiconductor and System Design, and Software Integrity. It provides intellectual property products, which are pre-designed circuits that engineers use as components of larger chip designs, as well as software and hardware that are used to develop the electronic systems that incorporate chips and the software that runs on the circuits.

