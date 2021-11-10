Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. Purchases New Position in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI)

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in Denali Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:DNLI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in DNLI. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 0.7% in the second quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 41,942 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,290,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 12.5% in the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Denali Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of Denali Therapeutics by 17.5% in the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 10,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $805,000 after acquiring an additional 1,526 shares during the period. 65.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:DNLI opened at $52.97 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $50.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 386.43 and a beta of 1.78. Denali Therapeutics Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.87 and a 1 year high of $93.94.

Denali Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DNLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $5.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.28 million. Denali Therapeutics had a return on equity of 2.72% and a net margin of 8.38%. The company’s revenue was down 43.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.54) EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Denali Therapeutics Inc. will post -1.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on DNLI shares. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Denali Therapeutics from $70.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target (up from $95.00) on shares of Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, July 26th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Denali Therapeutics from $100.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group initiated coverage on Denali Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Denali Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.30.

In other news, insider Carole Ho sold 2,546 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.58, for a total value of $126,230.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Vicki L. Sato sold 1,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.70, for a total value of $86,132.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 67,559 shares of company stock valued at $3,550,591 in the last quarter. 17.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Denali Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of a portfolio of product candidates for neurodegenerative diseases. Its product pipeline includes LRRK2, RIPK1, TREM2, and Tau. The company was founded by Ryan J. Watts, Marc Tessier-Lavigne, and Alexander Schuth on October 14, 2013 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

