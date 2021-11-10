Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (IVH) To Go Ex-Dividend on November 12th

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) declared a monthly dividend on Monday, November 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of 0.07 per share on Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has decreased its dividend payment by 20.1% over the last three years.

Get Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund alerts:

IVH opened at $14.21 on Wednesday. Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund has a 12-month low of $12.22 and a 12-month high of $14.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $14.01.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund stock. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund (NYSE:IVH) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 41,427 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,148 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund were worth $582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Ivy Funds – Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

Delaware Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund acts as Closed-End Investment Fund/Investment Trust. The funds investment objective is to seek to provide total return through a combination of a high level of current income and capital appreciation. It invests primarily in a portfolio of high-yield corporate bonds of varying maturities and other fixed income securities, including first- and second-lien loans.

Featured Article: What does an equal weight rating mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ivy Funds - Ivy High Income Opportunities Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.