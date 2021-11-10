Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Sells $813,278.31 in Stock

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL) CEO Steven D. Borges sold 12,487 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.13, for a total transaction of $813,278.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Shares of Jabil stock opened at $63.58 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.63. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.32. Jabil Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.03 and a fifty-two week high of $65.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 1.02.

Get Jabil alerts:

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 28th. The technology company reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $7.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.67 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 2.38% and a return on equity of 33.28%. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jabil Inc. will post 5.55 EPS for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, July 23rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the technology company to reacquire up to 11.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.50%. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.99%.

JBL has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $63.00 to $68.00 in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Denali Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Jabil by 1,301.7% during the 3rd quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC now owns 841 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Jabil during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 3rd quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 1st quarter valued at about $94,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.36% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

See Also: Book Value Per Share – BVPS

Receive News & Ratings for Jabil Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jabil and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.