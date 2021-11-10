Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Acquired by Man Group plc

Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) by 85.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,348 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 24,596 shares during the period. Man Group plc owned 0.07% of Jack Henry & Associates worth $8,723,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 774.3% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,129,176 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $171,319,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000,020 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $157,704,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1,194.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 494,223 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $80,810,000 after purchasing an additional 456,046 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.4% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,837,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,990,000 after purchasing an additional 313,011 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 23.7% in the 2nd quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 1,449,274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $236,971,000 after purchasing an additional 278,013 shares during the last quarter. 90.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Thomas Hampton Jr. Wilson bought 169 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $175.12 per share, for a total transaction of $29,595.28. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Compass Point lifted their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. DA Davidson lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $192.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $171.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $178.14.

Jack Henry & Associates stock opened at $159.04 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $141.65 and a 1-year high of $179.98. The company has a market cap of $11.77 billion, a PE ratio of 38.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.59. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $166.65.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The technology company reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $488.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $489.98 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 21.77% and a net margin of 17.72%. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.19 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 9th were given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 44.66%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment focuses on core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, and general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

