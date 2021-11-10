James Gordon Samson Sells 25,000 Shares of Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) Stock

Clarivate Plc (NYSE:CLVT) insider James Gordon Samson sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $600,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE:CLVT opened at $23.22 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $25.23. Clarivate Plc has a 52 week low of $20.31 and a 52 week high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -145.13, a PEG ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Clarivate (NYSE:CLVT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.03. Clarivate had a negative net margin of 4.31% and a positive return on equity of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $442.12 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $446.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Clarivate’s revenue was up 55.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Clarivate Plc will post 0.61 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Leonard Green & Partners L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,211,829,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,906,467,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $760,346,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Clarivate by 13.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,627,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $429,848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,310,721 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC acquired a new position in shares of Clarivate during the second quarter valued at approximately $298,280,000. Institutional investors own 89.47% of the company’s stock.

CLVT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Clarivate from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Clarivate in a report on Monday, August 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Clarivate from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Clarivate Company Profile

Clarivate Plc engages in the provision of trusted insights and analytics to accelerate the pace of innovation. It operates through the Science and Intellectual Property segments. The Science segment comprises the academic and life science product lines. The Intellectual Property segment includes patent, trademark, domain, and IP management product lines.

