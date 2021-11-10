James Jackson Acquires 37,842 Shares of Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) Stock

Australian Rural Capital Limited (ASX:ARC) insider James Jackson acquired 37,842 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of A$0.58 ($0.41) per share, with a total value of A$21,948.36 ($15,677.40).

On Friday, August 20th, James Jackson bought 5,000 shares of Australian Rural Capital stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$0.62 ($0.44) per share, with a total value of A$3,100.00 ($2,214.29).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.99, a quick ratio of 27.68 and a current ratio of 27.68.

Australian Rural Capital Limited is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in the private equity markets across the globe. It operates as a closed-end strategic and specialist investor in Australian listed securities. It operates in two businesses: strategic equity investment, and funds management and financial services.

