Jamf (JAMF) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, November 11th. Analysts expect Jamf to post earnings of ($0.08) per share for the quarter. Persons that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Jamf (NASDAQ:JAMF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $86.24 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $82.88 million. Jamf had a negative net margin of 10.69% and a positive return on equity of 1.90%. On average, analysts expect Jamf to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Get Jamf alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ JAMF opened at $48.66 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $41.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.87. Jamf has a 1 year low of $27.77 and a 1 year high of $49.27. The company has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of -167.79 and a beta of -0.01.

Jamf Holding Corp. offers a cloud software platform for Apple infrastructure and security platform worldwide. The company's Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) solutions provide a cloud-based platform for lifecycle enterprise IT management of Apple devices. Its products include Jamf Pro, an Apple ecosystem management software solution for IT environments; Jamf Now, a pay-as-you-go Apple device management software solution for small-to-medium-sized businesses; Jamf School, a purpose-built software solution for educators; Jamf Connect, a solution that gives users the ability to provision their new Apple devices by entering their cloud identity the first time the device is powered on; and Jamf Protect, which creates customized telemetry and detections.

Featured Story: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Jamf Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jamf and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.