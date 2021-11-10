Jamieson Wellness (TSE:JWEL) Hits New 1-Year High Following Analyst Upgrade

Jamieson Wellness Inc. (TSE:JWEL)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday after CIBC raised their price target on the stock from C$40.00 to C$44.00. CIBC currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Jamieson Wellness traded as high as C$39.95 and last traded at C$39.69, with a volume of 11073 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$39.83.

JWEL has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$38.00 to C$40.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Jamieson Wellness from C$40.00 to C$41.00 in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$40.00 price target on shares of Jamieson Wellness in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$41.22.

The firm has a market cap of C$1.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$36.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 62.88, a current ratio of 2.61 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Jamieson Wellness Inc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells natural health products in Canada and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Jamieson Brands and Strategic Partners. The Jamieson Brands segment offers health products for humans, including vitamins, herbals, and mineral nutritional supplements; and over-the-counter remedies under the Jamieson and Lorna Vanderhaeghe Health Solutions Inc brands, as well as sports nutrition products under the Progressive, Precision, and Iron Vegan brands.

