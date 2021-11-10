Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.08 EPS

Janux Therapeutics (NASDAQ:JANX) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ:JANX traded up $1.27 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.88. The company had a trading volume of 89,397 shares, compared to its average volume of 194,986. Janux Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $16.32 and a 12 month high of $37.99. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.21.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Janux Therapeutics stock. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Janux Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:JANX) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 89.86% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Janux Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

About Janux Therapeutics

Janux Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics based on proprietary Tumor Activated T Cell Engager (TRACTr) platform technology to treat patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead TRACTr product candidates that are in preclinical or discovery stage target prostate-specific membrane antigen, epidermal growth factor receptor, and trophoblast cell surface antigen 2.

