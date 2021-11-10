Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give E.On (FRA:EOAN) a €9.80 Price Target

E.On (FRA:EOAN) has been assigned a €9.80 ($11.53) target price by equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group in a research report issued on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Jefferies Financial Group’s target price would suggest a potential downside of 11.04% from the company’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €11.25 ($13.24) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €13.30 ($15.65) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €13.20 ($15.53) price objective on shares of E.On in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a €12.10 ($14.24) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €13.00 ($15.29) target price on shares of E.On in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €11.80 ($13.88).

Get E.On alerts:

EOAN opened at €11.02 ($12.96) on Wednesday. E.On has a fifty-two week low of €6.70 ($7.88) and a fifty-two week high of €10.80 ($12.71). The company’s 50-day moving average price is €10.94 and its 200 day moving average price is €10.54.

E.ON SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Turkey, the Netherlands, Belgium, rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Energy Networks and Customer Solutions. The Energy Networks segment operates power and gas distribution networks, as well as provides maintenance, repairs, and related services.

Further Reading: 12b-1 Fees

Receive News & Ratings for E.On Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.On and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.