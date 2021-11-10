Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) a €110.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €110.00 ($129.41) price target on Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

HEN3 has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €107.00 ($125.88) target price on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, August 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €92.00 ($108.24) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays set a €93.00 ($109.41) price objective on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €94.67 ($111.37).

Shares of FRA HEN3 opened at €77.42 ($91.08) on Tuesday. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1 year low of €103.00 ($121.18) and a 1 year high of €129.65 ($152.53). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €79.01 and its 200-day moving average is €86.22.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

