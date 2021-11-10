Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN)

Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2021 EPS estimates for Golden Entertainment in a research note issued on Thursday, November 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now anticipates that the company will earn $4.61 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $4.34. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.96 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.76 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Golden Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Golden Entertainment from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. TheStreet raised Golden Entertainment from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research report on Monday, October 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Golden Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.40.

Shares of GDEN stock opened at $51.04 on Monday. Golden Entertainment has a 1-year low of $14.62 and a 1-year high of $54.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $48.91 and its 200 day moving average is $45.63. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.22 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.21. Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 55.92% and a net margin of 12.18%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS.

In other news, Director Anthony A. Marnell III sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.68, for a total value of $790,200.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 18,754 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.91, for a total value of $992,274.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 260,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,806,547.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,580 shares of company stock valued at $2,863,363. Corporate insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hill Path Capital LP raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 255.8% during the first quarter. Hill Path Capital LP now owns 1,311,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,141,000 after acquiring an additional 943,200 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 1.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,024,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,897,000 after acquiring an additional 18,554 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 524,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,725,000 after acquiring an additional 3,289 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 573,837.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 430,453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,284,000 after acquiring an additional 430,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Golden Entertainment by 21.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 333,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,940,000 after acquiring an additional 58,508 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.09% of the company’s stock.

About Golden Entertainment

Golden Entertainment, Inc engages in the development, finance, management, and ownership of casino properties. It operates through the Distributed Gaming and Casinos segments. The Distributed Gaming segment involves in the installation, maintenance, and operation of slots and amusement devices in non-casino locations such as grocery stores, convenience stores, liquor stores, restaurants, bars, and taverns; and the operation of wholly-owned branded taverns targeting local patrons.

