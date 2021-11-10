Jefferies Financial Group Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Marriott International in a report issued on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the company will post earnings of $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.92. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Marriott International’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.59 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.74 EPS.

MAR has been the topic of several other research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Marriott International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $163.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $171.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Loop Capital initiated coverage on shares of Marriott International in a research note on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Marriott International from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.73.

Marriott International stock opened at $164.77 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 116.04 and a beta of 1.75. Marriott International has a 1 year low of $111.87 and a 1 year high of $171.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $151.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $144.39.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99. The firm had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.71 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 111.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 69.5% during the 2nd quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 239 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Monumental Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 2nd quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 200.0% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 13,810 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.04, for a total transaction of $2,072,052.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 38,260 shares of company stock valued at $5,897,230. 12.41% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

