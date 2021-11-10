Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Everi Holdings Inc.’s FY2021 Earnings (NYSE:EVRI)

Everi Holdings Inc. (NYSE:EVRI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their FY2021 EPS estimates for shares of Everi in a report released on Wednesday, November 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings per share of $1.26 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $0.94. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Everi’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.35 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.25 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on EVRI. Raymond James upped their price target on Everi from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Everi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, B. Riley upped their price target on Everi from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.33.

Everi stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.42. The company has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.77 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $23.65 and its 200 day moving average is $22.30. Everi has a twelve month low of $10.01 and a twelve month high of $26.61.

Everi (NYSE:EVRI) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Everi had a return on equity of 262.45% and a net margin of 10.78%. The firm had revenue of $168.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $161.46 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 50.0% on a year-over-year basis.

In related news, Director Geoffrey P. Judge sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $78,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ronald V. Congemi sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $375,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 187,660 shares of company stock worth $4,455,851. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. FMR LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. West Branch Capital LLC bought a new stake in Everi during the second quarter valued at about $68,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Everi by 44.7% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 3,407 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052 shares during the period. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new stake in Everi during the first quarter valued at about $87,000. 88.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Everi Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions to the casino, interactive and gaming industry. It operates through the following segments: Games and FinTech. The Games segment focuses on leased gaming equipment, sales of gaming equipment, gaming systems, interactive solutions and ancillary products and services.

