Jefferies Group LLC Cuts Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Jefferies Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 28.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,255 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,103 shares during the quarter. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $2,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORLY. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 0.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,772,519 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $899,111,000 after purchasing an additional 5,281 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC grew its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 16.3% in the first quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 1,858 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $942,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the first quarter worth $274,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 15.4% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 81,593 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,389,000 after buying an additional 10,882 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. 79.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Jeff M. Shaw sold 9,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $654.96, for a total transaction of $5,910,359.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $601.56, for a total transaction of $3,007,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 27,456 shares of company stock valued at $16,999,580. Insiders own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on ORLY. Bank of America downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $680.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $630.00 to $675.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $700.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $651.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $619.56 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $645.27.

Shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock traded up $2.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $646.28. The stock had a trading volume of 858 shares, compared to its average volume of 496,891. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $616.79 and its 200 day moving average is $586.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.56 billion, a PE ratio of 22.30, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.00. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $424.03 and a twelve month high of $669.09. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.57.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 26th. The specialty retailer reported $8.07 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.99 by $1.08. The business had revenue of $3.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.30 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 3,880.90%. The company’s revenue was up 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $7.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 29.34 earnings per share for the current year.

O’Reilly Automotive, Inc owns and operates retail outlets in the United States. It engages in the distribution and retailing of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the U.S., serving both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, including alternators, starters, fuel pumps, water pumps, brake system components, batteries, belts, hoses, temperature controls, chassis parts and engine parts; maintenance items comprising oil, antifreeze products, fluids, filters, lighting products, engine additives, and appearance products; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

