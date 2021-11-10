Jefferies Group LLC Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Jefferies Group LLC grew its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) by 188.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,155 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,512 shares during the period. Jefferies Group LLC’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $1,692,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 159.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 420 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 239.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 394 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.84, for a total transaction of $31,850.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Freeman A. Hrabowski III sold 2,870 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.50, for a total value of $251,125.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 92,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,136,012.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,264 shares of company stock valued at $524,386. 13.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:MKC traded up $0.40 on Wednesday, hitting $81.38. 2,187 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,228,299. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.82, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.47. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.85 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.90.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.54 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 12.34%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 26th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 12th were paid a $0.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 8th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.67%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.40%.

MKC has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet downgraded shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $91.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Co, Inc engages in the manufacture, market and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers and foodservice businesses. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor and DaQiao.

