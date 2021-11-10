Jefferies Group LLC Makes New $1.94 Million Investment in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Jefferies Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 9,761 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,939,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Amundi bought a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the second quarter worth $449,404,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 50.7% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,649,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $499,331,000 after buying an additional 891,869 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 2.1% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,963,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,540,285,000 after buying an additional 769,762 shares in the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 19,774.4% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 694,809 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after buying an additional 691,313 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in Automatic Data Processing by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 14,243,758 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,684,521,000 after buying an additional 584,565 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.81% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $208.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $210.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on Automatic Data Processing from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.25.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded up $0.65 on Wednesday, reaching $229.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,304,202. The company has a market capitalization of $96.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 0.76. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a 52 week low of $159.31 and a 52 week high of $230.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $209.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.14.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $3.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.75 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a return on equity of 47.31% and a net margin of 17.55%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.41 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 10th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.86%.

Automatic Data Processing Company Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

