Jefferies Group LLC Takes $2.70 Million Position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Jefferies Group LLC bought a new position in Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 40,000 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,700,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Athene by 165.0% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 424 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $93,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in Athene in the 2nd quarter worth $113,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in Athene in the 1st quarter worth $116,000. 85.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Athene news, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 395 shares of Athene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.86, for a total transaction of $25,224.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Marc J. Rowan sold 906 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.44, for a total transaction of $59,288.64. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,211.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 17,200 shares of company stock worth $1,265,973. Insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ATH stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $85.61. The company had a trading volume of 1,456 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,241,686. The company’s fifty day moving average is $75.18 and its 200 day moving average is $67.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.60. Athene Holding Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $39.62 and a fifty-two week high of $91.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.41 billion, a PE ratio of 4.56 and a beta of 1.69.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.63. Athene had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 14.77%. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.57 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.85 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Athene from $74.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Athene from $73.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $68.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Athene currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.34.

About Athene

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

