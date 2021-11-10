Joanne Minieri Purchases 1,750 Shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Stock

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) Director Joanne Minieri acquired 1,750 shares of Virtu Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $28.00 per share, with a total value of $49,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ VIRT traded up $0.02 on Wednesday, reaching $27.29. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 693,950 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,130. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07 and a beta of -0.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $25.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.85. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.30 and a 52 week high of $32.35. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Get Virtu Financial alerts:

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The financial services provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $354.44 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.71 million. Virtu Financial had a net margin of 17.43% and a return on equity of 38.59%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.81 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.52%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 24.87%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on VIRT. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Virtu Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $25.50 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their target price on shares of Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.60.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 15.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 65,925 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after buying an additional 8,644 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 6.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,308,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,635,000 after buying an additional 83,553 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 9.0% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 33,908 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,053,000 after buying an additional 2,797 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Virtu Financial in the first quarter valued at about $697,000. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in Virtu Financial by 151.1% in the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,990,096 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $92,841,000 after buying an additional 1,799,064 shares in the last quarter. 68.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Virtu Financial

Virtu Financial, Inc engages in the provision of market making and liquidity services. It operates through the following segments: Market Making, Execution Services and Corporate. The Market Making segment engages in buying and selling of securities and other financial instruments. The Execution Services segment agency offers trading venues that provide transparent trading in global equities, ETFs, and fixed income to institutions, banks and broker dealers.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Receive News & Ratings for Virtu Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtu Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.