Joe Nicola Grosso Sells 330,000 Shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Stock

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. (CVE:LIT) Director Joe Nicola Grosso sold 330,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.53, for a total transaction of C$175,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,280,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$2,281,319.95.

Joe Nicola Grosso also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 5th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 105,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.50, for a total transaction of C$52,500.00.

On Tuesday, October 26th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 170,000 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$0.52, for a total transaction of C$88,910.00.

On Monday, October 18th, Joe Nicola Grosso sold 38,295 shares of Argentina Lithium & Energy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.65, for a total transaction of C$24,891.75.

LIT opened at C$0.46 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.29. Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp. has a 1-year low of C$0.07 and a 1-year high of C$0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of C$20.13 million and a P/E ratio of -41.82.

Argentina Lithium & Energy (CVE:LIT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported C($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter.

Argentina Lithium & Energy Company Profile

Argentina Lithium & Energy Corp., a junior mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of natural resource properties in Argentina. It holds a 100% interest in the Incahuasi lithium project covering an area of approximately 25,500 hectares of granted mineral rights properties located in the Catamarca Province, Argentina.

