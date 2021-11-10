JOE Price Tops $2.64 on Exchanges (JOE)

JOE (CURRENCY:JOE) traded 8.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on November 9th. In the last week, JOE has traded up 2.6% against the US dollar. One JOE coin can currently be bought for $2.64 or 0.00003962 BTC on popular exchanges. JOE has a market capitalization of $304.26 million and $18.94 million worth of JOE was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001503 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $50.52 or 0.00075915 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $51.68 or 0.00077647 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $67.79 or 0.00101853 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66,604.15 or 1.00076618 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,689.76 or 0.07046633 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00020476 BTC.

About JOE

JOE’s total supply is 199,010,126 coins and its circulating supply is 115,377,506 coins. JOE’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling JOE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as JOE directly using U.S. dollars.

