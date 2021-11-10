John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) Reaches New 52-Week High at $170.63

John Bean Technologies Co. (NYSE:JBT)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $170.63 and last traded at $170.14, with a volume of 92861 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $168.33.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded John Bean Technologies from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on John Bean Technologies from $151.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $150.20.

Get John Bean Technologies alerts:

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $150.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $143.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.41 billion, a PE ratio of 46.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.58.

John Bean Technologies (NYSE:JBT) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($0.16). John Bean Technologies had a net margin of 6.46% and a return on equity of 19.63%. The company had revenue of $477.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $494.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.83 EPS. John Bean Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that John Bean Technologies Co. will post 4.23 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 7th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 23rd were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.24%. John Bean Technologies’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

In related news, EVP James L. Marvin sold 2,500 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.87, for a total transaction of $374,675.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Caroline Maury Devine sold 300 shares of John Bean Technologies stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total value of $44,949.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,400 shares of company stock worth $505,601 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of John Bean Technologies by 133.4% during the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 353,546 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $47,142,000 after purchasing an additional 202,089 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 12.4% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,013,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $144,583,000 after acquiring an additional 111,789 shares during the period. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 48.6% in the second quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 9,844 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,404,000 after acquiring an additional 3,218 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 85.8% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 29,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after acquiring an additional 13,546 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC lifted its holdings in John Bean Technologies by 451.9% in the second quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,783,000 after acquiring an additional 10,235 shares during the period. 99.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Bean Technologies Company Profile (NYSE:JBT)

John Bean Technologies Corp. is a technology solutions provider, which engages in the food, beverage, and air transportation industries. It operates through the JBT FoodTech and JBT AeroTech business segments. The JBT FoodTech segment designs, manufactures, and services technologically food processing systems for the preparation of meat, seafood and poultry products, ready-to-eat meals, shelf stable packaged foods, bakery products, juice and dairy products, and fruit and vegetable products.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Receive News & Ratings for John Bean Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Bean Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.