John Dennis Mcmahon Sells 41,090 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stock

Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Director John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $357.93, for a total value of $14,707,343.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Dennis Mcmahon also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, October 5th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $291.44, for a total value of $11,975,269.60.

On Tuesday, September 7th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 41,090 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $309.00, for a total value of $12,696,810.00.

On Thursday, August 26th, John Dennis Mcmahon sold 20,330 shares of Snowflake stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $6,099,000.00.

SNOW stock traded up $5.97 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $376.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,126,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,015,489. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $324.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $276.08. The company has a market cap of $113.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.51 and a beta of 1.55. Snowflake Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $184.71 and a fifty-two week high of $429.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $272.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $256.74 million. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 15.26% and a negative net margin of 89.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 104.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SNOW. MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $628,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in Snowflake in the 1st quarter valued at $581,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Snowflake by 24.7% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 11,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,190 shares during the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in Snowflake by 166.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 273,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,500,000 after purchasing an additional 170,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Snowflake by 38,034.9% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 635,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $145,669,000 after purchasing an additional 633,662 shares during the last quarter. 62.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNOW. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Snowflake from $290.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Mizuho raised their price objective on Snowflake from $320.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Snowflake in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Snowflake from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, JMP Securities raised their target price on Snowflake from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 19th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $311.72.

About Snowflake

Snowflake Inc provides cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, an ecosystem that enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data.

