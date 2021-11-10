John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:JHEM) shot up 1.4% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $30.22 and last traded at $30.21. 22,343 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 22% from the average session volume of 28,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.80.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.11 and a 200-day moving average price of $30.67.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $748,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at $1,808,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 8.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 312,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,909,000 after purchasing an additional 23,562 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 60.4% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,353 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares during the period. Finally, Quantitative Advantage LLC grew its holdings in John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% during the second quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 240,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,809 shares during the period.

Further Reading: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Multifactor Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.