John Menzies’ (MNZS) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

John Menzies (LON:MNZS)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Wednesday, Digital Look reports.

Separately, Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on John Menzies from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 500 ($6.53) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 1st.

LON MNZS opened at GBX 310.67 ($4.06) on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 552.81. John Menzies has a twelve month low of GBX 135.73 ($1.77) and a twelve month high of GBX 365.65 ($4.78). The company has a market cap of £285.49 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 296.31 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 311.30.

John Menzies plc provides aviation services in the United Kingdom, the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers ground and cargo handling; into-plane fueling services and fuel farm management to airlines, airports, oil companies, and other partners; executive services, which includes lounge provision and meet-and-greet services for executive and VIP air travel; and offline services for airline customers, as well as cargo forwarding services.

