John Morici Sells 3,000 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Stock

Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) CFO John Morici sold 3,000 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $699.08, for a total value of $2,097,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Align Technology stock traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $711.02. 779,459 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 605,750. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $668.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $640.40. The company has a market cap of $56.07 billion, a PE ratio of 76.44, a PEG ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 1.57. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $439.71 and a one year high of $737.45.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.60 by $0.27. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.88% and a net margin of 19.70%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $977.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.76 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.04 earnings per share for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Align Technology from $775.00 to $825.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Align Technology to a “buy” rating and set a $810.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a report on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Align Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $723.46.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,829 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,118,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 104 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Align Technology by 32.7% in the 3rd quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 65 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Align Technology by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 1,211 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $808,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. 83.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Align Technology Company Profile

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

