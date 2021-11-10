Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Buys 954 Shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 64,521 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 954 shares during the period. Schwab International Equity ETF makes up about 0.7% of Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $2,558,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SCHF. Heritage Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 245.6% during the 2nd quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $43,000. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF by 31.6% during the 2nd quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new position in Schwab International Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 494.8% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 1,148 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $40.29. The stock had a trading volume of 20,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,656,998. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $33.51 and a 12 month high of $40.92. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $39.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.75.

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

