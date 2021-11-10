Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Has $723,000 Position in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC reduced its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $723,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. Pantheon Investment Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 10.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pantheon Investment Group LLC now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares during the period. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hochman Cole Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,186 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC now owns 18,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 34.9% during the 2nd quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 45,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677 shares during the period.

Shares of IVV traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $468.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 130,733 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,258,329. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $351.87 and a one year high of $472.54. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $449.30 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $437.37.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

