Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Invests $482,000 in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 7,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $482,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in VGIT. Gradient Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 44.8% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 504 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Whittier Trust Co. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 296.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 701 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $51,000. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth about $74,000.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ VGIT traded down $0.32 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $67.08. 3,427 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 925,201. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $66.73 and a twelve month high of $70.06. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $67.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.83.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 4th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.061 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 1st. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Profile

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

Further Reading: What are popular green investing opportunities?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VGIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.