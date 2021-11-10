Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC Takes $217,000 Position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC bought a new position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 80 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $217,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Alphabet by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,134,972 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $32,072,840,000 after buying an additional 118,821 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,058,794 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,317,675,000 after purchasing an additional 119,059 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,216,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $7,854,059,000 after purchasing an additional 39,437 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,940,270 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,737,726,000 after purchasing an additional 33,699 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,904,058 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,649,310,000 after purchasing an additional 56,899 shares during the last quarter. 34.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GOOGL has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,350.00 to $3,183.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,150.00 to $3,210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,300.00 to $3,360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. JMP Securities increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,100.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,156.15.

Shares of NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $37.64 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $2,940.73. The company had a trading volume of 46,558 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,548,343. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,832.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $2,623.29. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,694.00 and a fifty-two week high of $3,012.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.95 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 2.96, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $27.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $23.13 by $4.86. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the business earned $16.40 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 107.86 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

