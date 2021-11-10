JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reiterates “€48.70” Price Target for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €48.70 ($57.29) price objective on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (ETR:FME) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FME. Barclays set a €73.00 ($85.88) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($77.65) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price target on Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Friday, November 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €68.38 ($80.44).

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA stock opened at €58.34 ($68.64) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 98.37, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The company has a market capitalization of $17.09 billion and a PE ratio of 19.31. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a one year low of €55.18 ($64.92) and a one year high of €75.08 ($88.33). The business has a 50 day simple moving average of €61.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of €65.42.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

