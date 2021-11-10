JPMorgan Chase & Co. Cuts Position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its position in Acacia Research Co. (NASDAQ:ACTG) by 56.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,718 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 92,726 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.14% of Acacia Research worth $485,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACTG. AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 1st quarter worth about $2,812,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 11.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,396,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $22,960,000 after purchasing an additional 358,470 shares during the period. Eidelman Virant Capital purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,737,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Acacia Research by 4,131.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 153,784 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 150,150 shares during the period. Finally, Keel Point LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acacia Research in the 2nd quarter worth about $6,556,000. Institutional investors own 59.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ACTG opened at $5.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $283.26 million, a P/E ratio of -6.14 and a beta of 0.35. Acacia Research Co. has a one year low of $3.48 and a one year high of $9.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.97.

Acacia Research (NASDAQ:ACTG) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The business services provider reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $17.40 million for the quarter. Acacia Research had a negative net margin of 107.81% and a negative return on equity of 21.60%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Acacia Research from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, September 3rd.

Acacia Research Company Profile

Acacia Research Corp. engages in the acquisition, development, and patents technologies through its subsidiaries. Its operating subsidiaries assist patent owners with the prosecution and development of their patent portfolios, the protection of their patented inventions from unauthorized use, the generation of licensing revenue from users of their patented technologies and, if necessary, with the enforcement against unauthorized users of their patented technologies.

